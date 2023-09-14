PAU:Nutrient-rich vegetable varieties shine at Kisan Mela

The highly-anticipated two-day kisan mela kicked off at the Punjab Agricultural University here on Thursday, introducing a range of nutrient-rich vegetable varieties and the innovative concept of soilless farming, besides showcasing a plethora of cutting-edge agricultural technologies. HT Image

Agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian inaugurated the mega event based on the theme ‘vigyanak kheti de rang, PAU de kisan melayan sang’. Over 350 stalls have been put up at the mela.

“For farmers, PAU is a big pilgrimage and a blessing. This university and Punjab farmers have made a remarkable contribution by wiping out hunger and filling the granaries,” Khuddian said.

Among the many novel technologies exhibited on the campus, innovations in vegetable cultivation took the centre stage, providing an exciting glimpse into the future of agriculture.

One of the innovations unveiled at the event was the concept of soilless farming, which has the potential to revolutionise urban agriculture. This approach offers a sustainable and space-efficient method for cultivating vegetables, making it particularly well-suited for urban and semi-urban areas where land prices are soaring and space is limited.

“With just ₹55,000 and 12 square meters of space, PAU’s revolutionary soilless farming method offers urban households the opportunity to harvest up to two quintals of fresh vegetables annually. By harnessing hydroponics and advanced nutrient solutions, this sustainable approach minimises water use, eliminates soil-borne diseases, and promotes year-round vegetable cultivation, making it an environmentally and cost-effective solution for urban agriculture,” stated Angrej Singh, senior agronomist at PAU.

Nutrient-rich vegetables attract farmers

In addition to cutting-edge agricultural technologies, the kisan mela also introduced some exciting vegetable varieties with unique features and health benefits.

One such variety was captivating ‘Punjab lalima’ or ‘red bhindi.’ These vibrant red okra pods contain anthocyanins, known for their potential cancer-fighting antioxidants. Not only do they offer visual appeal, but they also hold promise for improving health.

According to Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head of the department of vegetable science at PAU, “Different from the traditional green ladyfinger, these red ones have an iodine content of around 7-7.5 ppm and 4 gm of anthocyanins per 100 gm. The variety is high in nutritional value and can yield up to 50 quintals of produce per acre.”

Another noteworthy variety showcased was ‘Punjab roshni’ or ‘yellow carrots.’ These carrots are rich in lutein, with approximately 446 micrograms present in every 100 grams, improving eye health by preventing the degradation of mucous membranes. These nutrient-packed carrots can yield up to 207 quintals of produce per acre.

‘Punjab jamuni’ or ‘purple carrots’, known for their anthocyanin content, was also showcased at the event. With 134 grams of anthocyanins present in every 100 grams of carrots, they offer a powerful nutritional boost and can help address iron deficiency when consumed regularly.

Farmers from across states throng PAU

Around 1.5 lakh farmers, including women, from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir thronged the kisan mela on day one.

Live demonstrations and farmers-scientists’ interaction witnessed heavy footfall of spectators. Farmers visited various stalls and made a beeline for the purchase of quality and improved seeds, planting material, biofertilizers and farm publications.

Wheat variety PBW 826 was the most sought after by the Punjab farmers, who queued-up since early morning to purchase it. Besides, desi flavours (pakora and jalebi) and cultural programmes kept the farmers delighted and elated at the mela.

Minister Khuddian advised the farmers to tighten their belts on the financial front and refrain from making huge investments by taking loans. Stating that the Punjab government was providing subsidies on agricultural implements/equipment, he urged small and marginal farmers to avail the benefits.

Oliver Braedt, World Bank regional manager for agriculture and food, who was the guest of honour, called the event ‘very impressive’ during his maiden visit to Punjab and PAU.

“I hail from a farmer’s family in the US and while visiting India, I saw Punjab’s lush green land which is rich in production. You should be proud of this institution – PAU- that works closely with you,” he said to the visiting farmers.

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, exhorted the youth to adopt of agriculture as profession and stop the exodus of youth to foreign countries in the search of greener pastures.

“During NRI farmers’ conclave at PAU, NRI families shared their rich experiences of agriculture and self-marketing of agri-produce and processed products,” he said, while lauding the keen participation of 1.5 lakh farmers in the mela.

Rain plays spoilsport

The first day of the kisan mela took an unexpected turn as a sudden and 29 mm rainfall deluged the area around 3pm, bringing an end to the day’s proceedings. The downpour caught both farmers and stall owners by surprise, leaving them with no choice but to hastily vacate the event venue. The rain resulted in waterlogging, making it a challenging task for visitors to navigate and explore the stalls scattered across the campus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON