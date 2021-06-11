Personal grooming, specialised training in offing at Gadvasu’s canine research centre

From personal grooming of dogs to training them to detect a person suffering from Covid, the veterinary university of Ludhiana is all set to offer a range of disciplines at its canine research and development centre.

Emphasis will be laid on developing dog food that could match the international standards, providing blood transfusion facility to dogs, and DNA profiling of dogs among others. Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Gadvasu) will also be developing a vaccine for tumour among dogs and an indigenous vaccine to protect pets from pests.

V-C Dr Inderjeet Singh said focus will be on developing ‘smell activity’ among pets for training purposes. For this, he said, three different breeds of dogs (16 dogs in each batch) will be trained.

“Specially trained sniffer dogs are currently being used to detect Covid among soldiers being sent to Ladakh. Foreign students are also showing keen interest in the studies of population control measures like dog sterilisation. Gadvasu has been selected as the only centre for such research project in the country,” the V-C said.

He said grooming facility will also be provided at the university hospital as many residents are expressing interests on pets’ personal care and haircuts. He said that besides conducting research, GADVASU is also carrying out collaborative projects with many other educational institutes.

Gaushala for stray cows being set up

The premier animal sciences university is setting up its own gaushala where stray cows which are fit enough to reproduce would be lodged for producing high-yield varieties of the calf through IVF and embryo transfer procedures. Gadvasu V-C said the gaushala is being established for research, demonstration and training purposes.

The embryo transfer project will help the university in bringing the best from the cows which are left abandoned. The census conducted last year had found that there were 1.4 lakh stray cattle in the state.

A centre is also being established in Tarn Taran to promote the indigenous breed of buffalo, Neeli Ravi.

Dog registered with MC to be considered as pet

The animal sciences university is in talks with the municipal corporation to collaborate with the dog registration project.

The V-C said only those dogs which are registered with the civic body will be termed pets, while others will be considered as stray dogs. The move has been taken after a Gadvasu veterinarian was booked for killing a dog ‘belonging’ to a high-ranking official.