PGIMER Chandigarh to offer cashless treatment to CGHS pensioners

Pensioner beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) will be able to avail of cashless medical treatment at PGIMER from next week. PGIMER will get bills cleared from CGHS that will save time, reduce paperwork and expedite the settlement of individual claims, benefitting a large segment of the population. (HT File)

Around 45,000 such beneficiaries are registered with CGHS. PGIMER has also introduced a standard operating procedure (SOPs) for this purpose and established a dedicated counter for the service in the New OPD.

“CGHS signed an MoU with PGIMER in Delhi, and both organisations are moving forward to commence cashless treatment for CGHS pensioner beneficiaries, which is expected to begin next week,” said Ashwani Kumar, additional director, CGHS Chandigarh.

Previously, CGHS pensioner beneficiaries, seeking treatment at PGIMER, were required to make upfront payments and then claim reimbursement from CGHS. Serving beneficiaries will still need to follow the old protocol, said Kumar.

