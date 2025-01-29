Phagwara mayoral polls: AAP gets support of 3 Cong, one BJP councillor

Three newly elected Congress councillors and one councillor from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined the Aam Aadmi Party, taking its tally to 16 seats in the Phagwara municipal corporation. Congress councillors, including Munish Prabhakar, Ram Pal Uppal, Pawan Sharma Pappi and BJP’s Paramjit Singh Khurana, switched loyalty to AAP. (HT File)

Congress councillors, including Munish Prabhakar, Ram Pal Uppal, Pawan Sharma Pappi and BJP’s Paramjit Singh Khurana, switched loyalty to AAP. AAP’s which won 12 seats in the civic body polls is still 10 short of the majority mark of 26 in a 51-member house, which also includes the vote of Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal as the ex-officio member.

Congress won 21 seats in the polls and managed to secure the support of three of the BSP, four independent councillors. With the vote of its MLA included its tally was 29. But after Tuesday’s development Congress’ tally has come down to 26.

The BJP now has three councillors, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has four councillors in the House. There are still six independent councillors in the House who haven’t extended support to any party.

On January 25, the mayoral elections were postponed after a ruckus during the first meeting of the newly elected councillors. The newly elected councillors were administered the oath of office but the ruckus erupted after the divisional commissioner Arun Sekhri named AAP councillor from ward 16, Vicky Krishan Sood, as the pro-tem speaker to preside over the elections of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

Congress councillor from ward no 55 Bikram Singh approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, which on Tuesday set January 29 as the next date of hearing.

Karanjot Singh Jhikka, the counsel for the petitioner the court has also sought a response from the administration.