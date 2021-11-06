PM celebrates Diwali with soldiers on LoC in Nowshera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated Diwali with soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

Addressing the soldiers, the PM said that spending Diwali with the armed forces, for him, is in the same spirit as celebrating Diwali with his family.

He said, that is why, he has spent all his Diwali with the armed forces at the border after assuming the constitutional post. He said he has not come alone but has brought with him with the wishes of the 130 crore Indians.

The PM paid rich tribute to the heroes of Nowshera, Brig Usman and Naik Jadunath Singh who made the supreme sacrifice for defending the motherland. He saluted Lt RR Rane and other bravehearts who set unprecedented examples of valour and patriotism.