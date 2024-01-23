PM Modi to address Himachal’s youth on Jan 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the youth of Himachal Pradesh on January 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

There are nearly 26 lakh voters in Himachal between the age of 18 and 40 years. Around one lakh first-time voters have been registered this year.

“January 25 is a historic day for Himachal Pradesh as it attained the status of a state on this day and the day is also observed as the Constitution Day,” said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal. Screens will be set up at 68 locations across all legislative assembly constituencies of the state for the Prime Minister’s address, he said.

The state BJP chief urged youths between 18 and 25 years to listen to the PM’s address on Thursday. “PM Modi has been an inspiration for the youth and over the past nine and a half years, he has worked for the development of the country,” Bindal said.

“PM Modi has played an important role in the holistic development of the youth,” the BJP leader added.