close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PM Modi to address Himachal’s youth on Jan 25

PM Modi to address Himachal’s youth on Jan 25

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 23, 2024 09:45 PM IST

“January 25 is a historic day for Himachal Pradesh as it attained the status of a state on this day and the day is also observed as the Constitution Day,” said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the youth of Himachal Pradesh on January 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

There are nearly 26 lakh voters in Himachal between the age of 18 and 40 years. Around one lakh first-time voters have been registered this year.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“January 25 is a historic day for Himachal Pradesh as it attained the status of a state on this day and the day is also observed as the Constitution Day,” said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal. Screens will be set up at 68 locations across all legislative assembly constituencies of the state for the Prime Minister’s address, he said.

The state BJP chief urged youths between 18 and 25 years to listen to the PM’s address on Thursday. “PM Modi has been an inspiration for the youth and over the past nine and a half years, he has worked for the development of the country,” Bindal said.

“PM Modi has played an important role in the holistic development of the youth,” the BJP leader added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On