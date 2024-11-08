PM Modi to visit Chandigarh on Dec 3 to review progress of new criminal laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Chandigarh on December 3 to assess the progress and impact of the newly implemented criminal laws, positioning the city as a pioneer in India’s criminal justice reform. During PM Modi’s visit, the Chandigarh Police will showcase a detailed presentation at Punjab Engineering College (PEC), highlighting the integration and functioning of various applications under the new criminal laws. (HT Photo)

Following Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent announcement that Chandigarh will achieve 100% implementation of the new laws within two months, the Prime Minister’s visit is expected to offer further insights into how the laws are reshaping the criminal justice process in the country.

In their presentation, the Chandigarh Police will provide a live demonstration of how they streamline law enforcement, judicial procedures and evidence management under a single umbrella. The presentation will also showcase the working of e-Sakshya, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-Summons across police, judiciary, prisons, and forensic departments. The apps were developed under the guidance of the ministry of home affairs in partnership with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Through e-Sakshya, officers can document crime scenes with photos and videos, store them securely and attach the digital evidence to charge sheets accessible to the court. Nyay Shruti facilitates virtual hearings, allowing officers, witnesses and relevant parties to join court sessions via video conferencing, ensuring timely and efficient judicial proceedings. The e-Summons app further accelerates compliance with legal orders, allowing police to deliver court summons and warrants electronically to relevant officers.

Prime Minister Modi will also hold key meetings in Chandigarh. The PEC ground, which has a seating capacity of 15,000, has been finalised as the venue for the main event.