Jaggu Bhagwanpuria aide caught after shootout in Mohali

Police arrested a local handler of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang following an encounter on Airport Road in Zirakpur area on Tuesday afternoon. The gangster was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where his condition is stated to be stable. (HT Photo)

As per police, the gangster, identified as Anil Bishnoi, shot himself in the foot with his .30-bore pistol amid the melee. He was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Police had been hot on the trail of Anil for indiscriminate firing outside the house of an NRI in Gharuan on August 21.

As per information, a team led by DSP (Detective) Gursher Singh received a tip-off that Anil was spotted on the Airport Road in Zirakpur area.

“Soon after receiving the information, the CIA staff of Mohali police laid a trap and surrounded Anil. He was asked to drop his weapon and surrender, but he instead opened fire at the police team. In reply, police also launched counter fire. In panic, Anil shot himself in the right foot,” the DSP said.

“Anil is a notorious gangster associated with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. He is facing four criminal cases, three in Haryana and one in Rajasthan,” the officer added.

On August 21, Anil, along with his aide, had fired seven shots at a house in Gharuan village, said police.

Before leaving, the shooters threatened him that it was just a warning, house owner Manpreet Singh Dhanoa had told the police. Soon after the incident, gangster Jota Hoshiarpuria had claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post. The gangster claimed Dhanoa’s brother, who was settled in the US, was sharing his gang’s inputs with rivals.

The DSP said Anil was the main shooter in the Gharuan firing case: “We had also learnt that he was targeting an industrialist. Police have identified his accomplice, who will be nabbed soon.”

