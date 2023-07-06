2 harass girl in Baramulla, held
In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated
Police on Thursday arrested two persons for harassing a girl in Baramulla.
The police said the arrests were made from Zanana Park Khawajabagh. “Baramulla police station received a written complaint from one person (name withheld) stating therein that the two persons, Aqib Salam Bhat, alias Ponty, and Yasir Ahmad Bhat, both of Fatehpora Baramulla, harassed/molested one girl (name withheld) at Zanana Park Khawajabagh and fled from the spot after committing the crime. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated,” said the police.
The spokesman said further investigation in the case is going on.