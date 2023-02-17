Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police arrest two with pistols in Punjab’s Patiala

Police arrest two with pistols in Punjab's Patiala

Published on Feb 17, 2023 11:29 PM IST

The Patiala Police have arrested two accused and recovered two pistols and ten live cartridges from them at Devigarh Road, Jodian Sadkan in Patiala on Thursday.

The police claimed that the accused Gurpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh of Patiala were “close associates of SK Kharoud gang. (Representational Photo (Getty Images))
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The police claimed that the accused Gurpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh of Patiala were “close associates of SK Kharoud gang.” The case has been registered against both of them under the Arms act at Sanour police station.

Varun Sharma, senior superintendent of police, Patiala while interacting with the media, said, “With the arrest of both the accused, the police have also cracked the blind murder case of Deepak Mattu, a resident of Sant Nagar, Morinda, Rupnagar. They both are accused in his murder. The investigations are on to ascertain where have they got weapons from and the motive behind it.” According to a communique, both the accused have multiple cases registered against them in different police stations.

