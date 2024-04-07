 Police attach properties of 3 proclaimed offenders in Uri - Hindustan Times
Police attach properties of 3 proclaimed offenders in Uri

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 08, 2024 05:46 AM IST

A police spokesperson said the land belonged to Mohd Lateef (18 kanals and 6 marlas), Sadar Din (9 marlas) and Aziz Din (12 kanals)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to three proclaimed offenders based in Pakistan, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to three proclaimed offenders based in Pakistan, officials said. (HT File)
(HT File)

“The police in Baramulla, after obtaining an attachment order passed by sub judge Uri attached properties (30 Kanals and 15 Marlas land worth crores belonging to proclaimed offenders who have exfiltrated to Pakistan-occupied-J&K,” a police spokesperson said.

He said the land belonged to Mohd Lateef (18 kanals and 6 marlas), Sadar Din (9 marlas) and Aziz Din (12 kanals).

The property was identified belonging to proclaimed offenders during the course of investigation conducted by Police, the spokesperson said.

