Police fire tear gas as farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway at Shahbad

Karnal: Police fired tear-gas shells and used water cannons to stop farmers and activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) from blocking the Delhi-Chandigarh highway (NH-44) at Shahbad in Kurukshetra on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic on both sides of the national highway was halted after several protesters breached barricades to reach the road. Haryana Police personnel using water cannons and tear gas as protesting farmers blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh highway at Shahbad in Kurukshetra district on Tuesday afternoon. (HT Photo)

Several union leaders and office-bearers were reportedly detained, while other protesters faced water cannons and police forces on Barara Road.

The protest, led by BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni, gathered near the Shaheed Udham Singh statue after the union’s deadline for the government to begin paddy procurement by September 20 expired.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Vishram Meena met farmer leaders at the site to persuade them against the blockade. However, Charuni and his aides remained adamant on their demand for immediate kharif crop purchasing.