Two Panipat policemen sent to police lines

Two police personnel of Israna police station were sent to the police lines for allegedly misbehaving and thrashing a representative of Naultha Dungran village sarpanch. Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Shekhawat said the two cops have been sent to the police lines for enquiry. (File photo)

The transferred cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Rohtas and head constable Satish.

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Shekhawat said the two cops have been sent to the police lines for enquiry.

As per information, the incident took place on Thursday evening when Neeraj Kaushik, a representative of Naultha Dugran sarpanch, had gone to Israna police station to settle a scuffle case of two groups. Meanwhile, heated arguments took place there and the cops reportedly assaulted him.

On Saturday, members of the Sarpanch Association, farmers’ groups and village residents held a meeting and served an ultimatum to the SP to take action against the accused cops, following which the cops were sent to the police lines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON