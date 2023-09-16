Police rescue three ‘drugs addicts’ lying unconscious on Samrala bypass

The Samrala police rescued three youngsters, who were found lying unconscious on the roadside at Samrala bypass on Saturday. HT Image

The youngsters were reportedly under the influence of drugs. After commuters noticed three youngsters, they raised an alarm. One of the youngsters was identified by the commuters. They further informed his mother in the Bondli village.

His mother, after reaching the spot, said that her son had left home following an argument around four days ago. He returned home on Friday with two friends, but the two individuals were unknown to her.

The woman added that the two unidentified youngsters were talking about selling a motorcycle sans number plate for ₹2,500. Her son said that he will return after dropping his friends at Samrala Bypass.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO at Samrala police station, said that the three youngsters were noticed by the passersby. They have been admitted to a civil hospital for medical examination. The police are working to ascertain the type of substance they had consumed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON