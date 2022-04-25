Police, staff conduct inspection operation outside Ludhiana central jail
A day after recovering a suspicious bag from outside Chandigarh’s high-security Burail Jail the police and staff at Ludhiana central jail, Tajpur road, conducted a massive search operation in the complex.
Five teams of officials conducted inspections outside the jail’s compound wall and examined houses near the boundary wall
Jail officials also checked the roofs of houses which were near the compound wall. Officials said it was easy to get drugs, mobile phones and other things into the jail from some of the roofs, adding that they will discuss the matter with the seniors and will take some steps.
Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said a dog squad was also pressed in the search operation, but nothing suspicious was found. He added that the police will conduct regular checks around the compound wall.
-
Palli becomes India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’
The nondescript hamlet of Palli in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Samba on Sunday became the country's first 'carbon neutral panchayat' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating to the nation a 500 KV solar plant, installed in a record time of nearly three weeks. “People of Palli have helped in the project. They have also provided food to people engaged in the project,” he said.
-
Auto driver, aides rob co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana
A driver employed at a city-based hardware company, along with his three accomplices, allegedly robbed his co-worker of ₹1.93 lakh on Saturday evening on the National Highway near Jalandhar by-pass. An employee at the hardware shop in Salem Tabri, 21, Manpreet Singh, said he and the accused were delivered a few products to Garhshankar area, Nawanshahr in a three-wheeler on Saturday and collected ₹1.93 lakh in cash.
-
Ludhiana | 15-year-old raped 5-year-old girl
A 15-year-old boy was booked on Sunday for raping his 5-year-old neighbour in Gaunsgarh village of Machhiwara. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. The complaint stated that the victim is a Class 1 student in a private school and on April 20, she complained of pain in her private parts. But, her mother did not pay heed to it, assuming she had a digestion problem.
-
Two men killed at Haryana’s Dadam mining zone mishaps
Two persons were killed in the last 24 hours at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district, officials said on Sunday. A truck driver, Bhim Singh of Dulheri village in Bhiwani's Tosham, died late on Saturday after a rock fell on him near pit number 22 and another worker, Sonu of Dadam village, died while performing the drill work around 11am on Sunday.
-
Fraudster posing as NRI relative dupes city resident of ₹5.8 lakh
Fraudsters duped the father of a city-based advocate of ₹5.80 lakh on the pretext of transferring money into his account while posing as relatives living in Canada. Following the complaint of the victim, the police lodged an FIR on Saturday. Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Baldev Rana of Jharkhand, following the complaint of Amarjeet Kumar, 62, of Kot Mangal Singh area.
