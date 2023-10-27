News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Police to install suggestion boxes in 70 Mohali villages

Police to install suggestion boxes in 70 Mohali villages

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 27, 2023 05:39 AM IST

To begin with, suggestion boxes will be installed in around 70 villages and people will be able to deposit letters to share their suggestions for improving policing or other administrative works in their area

With the aim to develop better dialogue with the public, Mohali police will install suggestion boxes across the district.

According to Mohali police, these suggestion boxes will be installed at the prominent places of the villages, including gurdwaras and temples. (HT Photo)
Police teams on Thursday distributed suggestion boxes to the representatives of numerous villages at the Sohana police station.

“We will keep the identity of our informers secret and moreover we will welcome the suggestions for better performance of police. In case, someone will give a good suggestion which can improve the system or functioning of police or administration, we will also reward the person and give him a recommendation certificate,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said.

“We have suggested to the heads of the villages to install the boxes at such a place at gurdwaras or temples which are not directly exposed to CCTVs so that to keep the identity of the villagers secret. Our aim is to eradicate drugs from Punjab and also maintain better relations with the public,” the DSP said.

Last year, in order to fight drug menace, Mohali police had also installed secret boxes in a few villages in the district to share anonymous information and tips.

