Post exit from AAP, Mankotia in Delhi to meet BJP top brass

Following his unceremonious exit from Aam Admi Partry (AAP), the two-time former MLA from Udhampur assembly seat, Balwant Singh Mankotia left for Delhi by road and shall meet senior leaders of the BJP on Wednesday evening.

Mankotia is likely to join the saffron party after holding deliberations with senior BJP leaders including national president JP Nadda. The meeting is likely to be attended by home minister Amit Shah.

“Although a meeting is scheduled this evening with the senior leadership of the BJP, I am not joining the party as of now. They sought a meeting with me,” he said.

Mankotia further said, “I will decide to join the BJP or not after the meeting. Neither party ticket nor post mattered to me but every leader has to discuss things before joining any political party.”

On September 24, a day after his acrimonious exit from AAP, Mankotia had threatened to file a defamation suit against AAP leaders, including their J&K election in-charge Harjot Singh Bains and other leaders for tarnishing his image.

He had said that a conspiracy was hatched against him to politically murder him

On April 8, Mankotia along with former MLA Yash Paul Kundal and over 700 sarpanches, panches, BDC chairman, and DDC members joined AAP in New Delhi.

Five months on, Mankotia was sacked on September 23 from the primary membership of the AAP amid speculations that he may join the BJP next month.

On February 10 last year, Mankotia quit the post of Panthers Party president and its basic membership following serious differences with his cousin and former minister Harsh Dev Singh, who remained chairman of the Panthers Party before, he too quit the Panthers Party to join AAP on May 7 this year at Delhi.

