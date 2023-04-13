Chandigarh: 600 students feted at GCG-11 prize distribution function

More than 600 meritorious students were honoured during the 65th annual prize distribution function of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, on Wednesday. Justice Jaishree Thakur from Punjab and Haryana high court, an alumna of the college, was the chief guest on the occasion. (HT Photo)

Students were awarded trophies and prizes for their outstanding performance in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities.

The college principal presented the annual report, highlighting the students’ achievements at university, inter-university, state, national and international levels, and contribution of faculty as members of academic bodies of Panjab University and their research endeavours.

Justice Thakur said apart from learning within the four walls of the classroom, it was extra-curricular activities that helped shape students’ careers and made them work with team spirit. She motivated students to be ready to face the unknown ups and downs in the roller-coaster ride of life. She said no job was big or small, and advised students to perform all assigned tasks wholeheartedly.