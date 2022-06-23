Post leak, Moose Wala’s ‘SYL’ song to officially release on Thursday

‘SYL’ is the first song of singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, to be released after his death on Thursday evening. This was announced by his team through his social media handle.

The song was penned and sung by Moose Wala on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Punjab’s rights over river waters and on Sikh prisoners languishing in jails.

The post released on Instagram with a cover picture of the SYL song said that “SYL releasing tomorrow (Thursday) 6 pm. It’s only on Sidhu Moose Wala’s official YouTube channel.”

The song is scheduled to be released just minutes after the voting for the Sangrur byelection will conclude.

The SYL song’s release announcement comes after the song was leaked and started circulating on social media. Even as his family made an appeal to all music producers that they should not share or release any of his unfinished tracks with anyone except his father Balkaur Singh, the song was leaked and got viral on Wednesday. After Moose Wala’s murder, now his father would be taking the final call on his pending and unreleased works.

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

As per family, Moose Wala had completed the audio recording and the video shoot conceptualisation was in progress when he was killed. He was scheduled to visit Canada for his concerts this summer and the plan was to release the SYL song just before that.

Further, people associated with the song said lyrics have mention of Balwinder Singh Jattana, a militant of the pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa, who along with his three accomplices had allegedly assassinated some officials who were discussing the construction of the canal at a Chandigarh office in 1990.

