Post leak, Moose Wala’s ‘SYL’ song to officially release on Thursday
‘SYL’ is the first song of singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, to be released after his death on Thursday evening. This was announced by his team through his social media handle.
The song was penned and sung by Moose Wala on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Punjab’s rights over river waters and on Sikh prisoners languishing in jails.
The post released on Instagram with a cover picture of the SYL song said that “SYL releasing tomorrow (Thursday) 6 pm. It’s only on Sidhu Moose Wala’s official YouTube channel.”
The song is scheduled to be released just minutes after the voting for the Sangrur byelection will conclude.
The SYL song’s release announcement comes after the song was leaked and started circulating on social media. Even as his family made an appeal to all music producers that they should not share or release any of his unfinished tracks with anyone except his father Balkaur Singh, the song was leaked and got viral on Wednesday. After Moose Wala’s murder, now his father would be taking the final call on his pending and unreleased works.
Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.
As per family, Moose Wala had completed the audio recording and the video shoot conceptualisation was in progress when he was killed. He was scheduled to visit Canada for his concerts this summer and the plan was to release the SYL song just before that.
Further, people associated with the song said lyrics have mention of Balwinder Singh Jattana, a militant of the pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa, who along with his three accomplices had allegedly assassinated some officials who were discussing the construction of the canal at a Chandigarh office in 1990.
-
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2022
Aries will find luck on their side in a financial deal, while, Taurus will manage to resolve a family issue through their initiative. Cancer will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Virgo can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money.
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid norms
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics