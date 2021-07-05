Power shortage: Panjab University slashes working hours of regional centres in Punjab

With Punjab facing a severe electricity crisis, Panjab University has cut down the working hours of offices at its regional centres and constituent colleges located in the state.

In line with instructions by the Punjab government, the offices at these institutions will function from 8am to 2pm till July 10.

The centres have also been directed not to use air conditioners during this period.

Apart from three regional centres in Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar, and a rural centre in Kauni, the order has been issued to Baba Balraj Panjab University Constituent College, Shaheed Udham Singh PU Constituent College in Guru Har Sahai, and PU constituent colleges in Dharamkot, Mokham Khan Wala, Nihalsingh Wala and Sikhwala.

With Punjab reeling under an unprecedented power shortage amid extreme temperatures, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday had ordered curtailment in timings of state government offices, and limiting power supply to high energy-consuming industries in a bid to save crops and ease the domestic power situation. He had appealed to all government offices to use electricity judiciously in government offices.