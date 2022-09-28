Pratibha Singh says Harsh Mahajan broke out trust

State Congress president Pratibha Singh has accused the BJP of sabotaging the opposition parties while expressing surprise over Mahajan’s exit. “Some people leaving the Congress will neither weaken the party nor will there be any adverse effect,” she said, adding that the allegation made by Mahajan that HP is very much ruled by “maa-beta” like in Delhi was highly irresponsible and objectionable. She said that Mahajan has broken the trust of Congress by going behind their back, for which the people of the state will never forgive him.

“The Congress party has given him full respect at every level to date, and today when the party needed him during assembly elections in the state, it is very surprising that he is leaving the party,” Pratibha said, adding that former CM Late Virbhadra Singh also never kept any shortcoming in the honour and respect of Mahajan. Pratibha said that the people of the state will never forgive those who are trying to weaken Congress by joining other parties.