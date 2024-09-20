Haryana polls: Prem Garg promises Panchkula voters clean air, water

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Panchkula Prem Garg on Thursday promised to provide city residents clean air and water. AAP candidate Prem Garg (left) with party’s Haryana president Sushil Gupta during the launch of a party office in Kalka on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“I will ensure residents are relieved of the unbearable stench emanating from the Jhuriwala dumping ground,” said Garg while campaigning in the constituency.

“Panchkula will emerge as one of the most sustainable and environment-friendly cities in the state,” he said, while targeting the Congress and the BJP for contributing to the woes of the residents in the trans-Ghaggar sectors.

He highlighted that the Congress government originally acquired the land in Jhuriwala for a solid waste management plant, only to start illegal dumping of garbage in Sector 23, which was later halted by court orders.

Similarly, the BJP government continued the malpractice by dumping the city’s solid waste in Jhuriwala, an act that had also been declared illegal by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On Thursday, AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurated the party office in Sector 17, Panchkula. Speaking on occasion, Gupta said after Delhi and Punjab, the people of Haryana had decided that this time there will be a wave of change.

Congress will provide residents resolutions at their doorstep: Mohan

Assuring people of providing resolution of their issues at their doorstep, Congress candidate from Panchkula Chander Mohan on Thursday said, “People will no longer have to go to Chandigarh for their work. The Congress government will reach their village and solve their problems. The problems of the people are my problems, it is my job to get them solve.”

Chander Mohan, while campaigning in Panchkula segment, said, “Seeing the last 10 years of tenure of the BJP MLA in Panchkula, people have become disillusioned with the BJP. The Congress workers who had left the party for some reason and joined the BJP have returned. The Congress will form the next government in Haryana and put an end to BJP’s 10-year misrule.”

“BJP forgot to develop Panchkula and its surrounding areas for the last 10 years. Even basic problems like road construction, bus stand construction have not been solved till date, it has only been making false promises,” said Mohan, while claiming that the Congress had fulfilled all its promises.

BJP manifesto road map for entire Haryana’s development: Gupta

BJP candidate from Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday said the party’s manifesto featured the road map for entire Haryana’s development.

“The BJP fulfilled the resolutions it took in 2014 and 2019, and it will deliver on all resolutions of 2024 as well, with guarantee,” said Gupta.

Targeting the Congress, Gupta said, “The Congress makes sensational announcements during the elections and later throws away its manifesto. The BJP does what it says.”

He claimed, “The BJP government has run many schemes in the interest of traders, who are reaping the schemes’ benefit. The ‘gundaraj’ prevalent in the time of the Congress has been ended by the BJP government.”