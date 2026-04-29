Prepare year-wise timelines; just setting goals is not enough: Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini has said that every department in the state should prepare year-wise timelines for the targets adding that merely setting goals is not enough. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (File)

Chairing a review meeting regarding 5-year implementation roadmaps of various departments, CM said that it is equally important to achieve the goals on time so that the benefits of schemes directly reach the people.

On this occasion, Saini also launched the “Vision to Action Artificial Intelligence” planning tool. During the meeting, officials from different departments, including industries and commerce, presented their plans and proposed works from 2026 to 2030. Chief minister was apprised about the schemes and initiatives planned over the next five years.

Saini directed all departments to work in coordination with NITI Aayog and focus on reforms. “The time is limited and goals are big. Therefore, all departments should work with strong planning,” Saini said.

He said that priorities for the next five years should be clearly defined and all timelines should be realistic yet ambitious and schemes should bring meaningful change at the grassroots level.

Saini said that under Haryana Vision 2047, special campaigns will be conducted through the labour department to make children aware of their rights. He said every school and college would be monitored monthly by senior officials.