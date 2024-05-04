Prez visit to HP: Mohali airport declared no-flying zone on May 4, 8

District magistrate Aashika Jain has declared Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and the area in its 5-km radius as no-drone and no-flying zone on May 4 and May 8 in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s Himachal Pradesh visit. President Droupadi Murmu will be landing at the Mohali airport on May 4 before leaving for Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, Shimla, one of the presidential retreats. (HT File)

The President will be landing at the airport on May 4 before leaving for Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, Shimla, one of the presidential retreats.The President visits The Retreat at least once a year and the core office shifts there for the duration of the visit.

On May 6, she will attend the seventh convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala. The President will attend a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex in Shimla on May 7, before attending a dinner hosted by the state governor at Raj Bhawan. She will depart from the Mohali airport on May 8.

Issuing formal orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the DM said enforcement of these orders will entail a complete ban on the flight of any flying object, including drones, paragliding, parachutes, hot air balloons, etc, in this area.