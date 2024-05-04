 Prez visit to HP: Mohali airport declared no-flying zone on May 4, 8 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prez visit to HP: Mohali airport declared no-flying zone on May 4, 8

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 04, 2024 08:22 AM IST

On May 6, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the seventh convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala

District magistrate Aashika Jain has declared Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport and the area in its 5-km radius as no-drone and no-flying zone on May 4 and May 8 in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s Himachal Pradesh visit.

President Droupadi Murmu will be landing at the Mohali airport on May 4 before leaving for Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, Shimla, one of the presidential retreats. (HT File)
President Droupadi Murmu will be landing at the Mohali airport on May 4 before leaving for Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, Shimla, one of the presidential retreats. (HT File)

The President will be landing at the airport on May 4 before leaving for Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra, Shimla, one of the presidential retreats.The President visits The Retreat at least once a year and the core office shifts there for the duration of the visit.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On May 6, she will attend the seventh convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala. The President will attend a cultural programme at Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex in Shimla on May 7, before attending a dinner hosted by the state governor at Raj Bhawan. She will depart from the Mohali airport on May 8.

Issuing formal orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the DM said enforcement of these orders will entail a complete ban on the flight of any flying object, including drones, paragliding, parachutes, hot air balloons, etc, in this area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Prez visit to HP: Mohali airport declared no-flying zone on May 4, 8
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On