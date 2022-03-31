Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Price pinch: Now, petrol crosses 100 per litre mark in Chandigarh
Price pinch: Now, petrol crosses 100 per litre mark in Chandigarh

Price hike in Chandigarh comes a day after the petrol price crossed 100 per litre in Mohali and three days after it hit the dreaded mark in Panchkula on Sunday
On Wednesday, the price of petrol in Chandigarh jumped to ₹100.42 from ₹99.6 a day ago.
On Wednesday, the price of petrol in Chandigarh jumped to 100.42 from 99.6 a day ago. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 03:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After Mohali and Panchkula, petrol now costs over 100 per litre in Chandigarh as well. On Wednesday, the price of petrol in Chandigarh jumped to 100.42 from 99.6 a day ago.

This comes a day after the petrol price crossed 100 per litre in Mohali and three days after it hit the dreaded mark in Panchkula on Sunday.

Both fuels are still the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol priced at 102.10 per litre and diesel at 93.30 per litre as of Wednesday.

The fuels are the cheapest in Chandigarh, where petrol is selling for 100.42 per litre and diesel for 86.73 per litre. In Mohali, petrol price has reached 101.35 and diesel now costs 90.05.

Both fuels are costliest in Panchkula in the tricity area.
Both fuels are costliest in Panchkula in the tricity area. (HT)

Amanpreet Singh, secretary of Chandigarh Petroleum Dealers’ Association said, “Petrol is set to become even more expensive with the global prices of crude oil skyrocketing.”

Thursday, March 31, 2022
