Private sector job quota law: Supreme Court to hear Haryana’s plea on Friday

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned Haryana government’s plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana high court’s stay on the implementation of the 75% private sector job quota law till February 11.

The matter was on Monday listed before a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, but could not be taken up.

The matter was last week mentioned by solicitor general Tushar Mehta on behalf of the state government before an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana. Mehta, who had also argued the matter on behalf of the state government before the high court (HC) had sought urgent listing of the matter. The apex court had then directed the registry to list this matter on February 7 before an appropriate bench subject to placing impugned order passed by the HC on record by the petitioner.

In its special leave petition (SLP) filed against the HC order, the state government has contended that the operation of private sector jobs reservation law was stayed by the HC without affording an effective hearing to the state and without hearing the law officer appearing for the state. The SLP said that hearing by the HC lasted only a minute and thirty seconds.