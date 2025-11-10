Probe into Jaish posters at Nowgam led J&K Police to bust inter-state terror module

In a major counter-terror operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted an inter-state and transnational terrorist module linked to the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) and arrested seven people, including two doctors, besides recovering 29 quintals (2,900kg) of IED-making material from Haryana’s Faridabad, an official spokesman said in Srinagar on Monday. A room in this lodge was rented by Muzammil Shakeel, a Kashmiri doctor and a teacher at Al Falaha University, from where 360 kg of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, and a cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police in Faridabad on Monday. (PTI Photo)

“The operation that has led to the arrest of key operatives and the recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during coordinated searches in J&K and other states, including Haryana, started on October 19 when J&K Police found JeM posters pasted in different locations of Bunpora in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar.

An FIR was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 61 (2), 147, 148, 152, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act at Nowgam police station.

White collar terror ecosystem

“Investigation revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries,” the spokesman said.

The group was using encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement and logistics. “Funds were raised through professional and academic networks under the guise of social and charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying people to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procuring arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs,” the spokesman said.

He said that during the course of investigation, Arif Nisar Dar, alias Sahil, of Nowgam, Yasir-ul-Ashraf of Nowgam and Maqsood Ahmad Dar, alias Shahid, also of Nowgam, besides moulvi Irfan Ahmad, the imam of a mosque in Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, alias Mutlasha, of Wakura in Ganderbal, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, alias Musaib, of Koil, Pulwama, and Dr Aadil Rather of Wanpora, Kulgam, were arrested.

Searches on, fund flow being traced

“The role of a few more individuals has surfaced and they will be traced and apprehended. During the investigation, searches were conducted at multiple locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian. Similarly, J&K Police conducted searches in Faridabad in tandem with Haryana Police and in Saharanpur with Uttar Pradesh Police,” the spokesman said, adding that the investigation, so far, has led to the recovery of incriminating documents, electronic devices, arms/ammunition and IED-making material.

The arms and ammunition recovered include a Chinese star pistol (along with ammunition, a Beretta pistol, an AK-56 rifle along with ammunition, an AK Krinkov rifle along with ammunition and 2,900kg of the IED-making material, comprising explosives, chemicals, reagents, inflammable material, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote control, timers and metal sheets, etc.

“Financial investigation regarding the flow of funds is on and all linkages are being traced and addressed expeditiously. This investigation is a testimony to the diligent efforts and unflagging determination of the team. J&K Police remain steadfast and committed to stamp out the scourge of terrorism,” the spokesman added.