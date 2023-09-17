Proclamation proceedings initiated against 13 terrorists in Kishtwar

Kishtwar police on Saturday initiated proclamation proceedings against 13 local terrorists, who fled to Pakistan, and are currently engineering terror activities in the Union Territory, said officials. Police roped in drum beaters to inform the general public about the ongoing efforts to apprehend the 13 terrorists (HT Photo)

Police, in co-ordination with law enforcement agencies, have initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) against 13 terrorists allegedly involved in terrorism and with purported connections to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) or Pakistan, said Kishtwar senior superintendent of police Khalil Poswal. He added that arrest warrants have been issued against all of them.

“These proceedings have been initiated due to the continued evasion of law enforcement authorities by these individuals, who are believed to be absconding”, the SSP said.

He added that the 13 alleged terrorists have been declared proclaimed offenders and are subject to legal actions for their arrest and attachment of their assets.

Police roped in drum beaters to inform the general public about the ongoing efforts to apprehend the 13 terrorists.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any information that may assist in the arrest of these individuals to the local authorities,” Poswal added.

