Protecting sanitation workers’ interests top priority: Haryana govt

The Haryana government on Sunday again reiterated that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has given in-principle approval to bring striking sanitation workers under the ambit of Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024. Sanitation workers across Haryana have been protesting for regular jobs.

At present, 13,093 sanitation workers are employed on municipal rolls in urban local bodies across the state. These employees currently receive a monthly amount of ₹20,590. “The government’s decision to bring them under the ambit of the Act will pave the way for making their future more secure and dignified. Through this initiative, job security for sanitation workers on municipal rolls up to the age of 60 years will be ensured. In addition, they will receive a risk allowance of ₹2,000 per month,” an official spokesperson said.

“The government has also agreed in principle to provide an additional 15% amount in the monthly wages over and above the eligibility-based benefits available under the Act,” the government stated.

The monthly amount payable to sanitation workers who have been working on municipal rolls for more than 10 years will increase to ₹25,560, the spokesperson said, adding that the government has also agreed in principle to increase the dearness allowance every six months.

The spokesperson said eligible employees under the Haryana Contractual Employees Act, 2024 will be able to avail annual dearness allowance, death-cum-gratuity, maternity leave, ex-gratia financial assistance under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL), and benefits related to appointment. “The government has also taken steps towards ensuring gratuity benefits for the employees. Thus, this initiative is not limited merely to increasing wages but is a comprehensive effort to provide sanitation workers with long-term job security, social security and economic stability,” said the spokesperson.