PU: After AFUS, issue over secretariat pay increment hinders staffers’ pay revision

While the scrapping of assured financial upgradation (AFU) scheme has given relief to some non-teaching Panjab University (PU) staffers in the revision of their pay scales, the majority of them still face an issue related to the secretariat pay.

The local audit department had in December raised an objection to the increment granted on the secretariat pay — which is availed by nearly 2000 non-teaching staffers — from 2011 by the varsity. The audit observed that PU is treating secretariat pay and special pay for granting the increment to its employees, and stated that they are not considered for the grant of increment.

While around 2,100 non-teaching staffers are awaiting the pay revision, officials concerned said that by scrapping the AFU scheme as it was not part of Punjab’s pay structure, the cases of only a few hundred employees can be cleared for pay revision. However, the majority of them are those who are availing the secretariat pay.

The February salaries of varsity teachers have already been revised as per the revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission. On the contrary, only a few hundred non-teaching staffers’ salaries have been revised so far.

Increment to have huge financial implications: Audit

The local audit department had in December written to the varsity observing that (for salary revision) difference of opinion has arisen between the audit department and the varsity’s accounts department regarding the grant of increment on secretariat pay.

“The matter has been verbally discussed with the Punjab government offices where the secretariat pay has been granted. They have informed that secretariat pay and special pay is not counted for the grant of increment,” the audit told the varsity.

While observing that granting increment on secretariat pay will have a huge financial implication on PU’s exchequer, they have asked the varsity to withdraw the increment granted on the secretariat pay during the revision of pay of employees as per revised pay rules 2021.

Varsity officials, privy to the matter, said deliberations are underway between varsity and the audit department and matter is expected to be resolved soon.

While the PU senate – the varsity’s apex governing body – had adopted the sixth punjab pay commission for the non-teaching staff in March last year, the nod to adopt the Punjab government notification to implement the revised UGC pay scales for teachers came at its last meeting on December 30.

