PU polls: NSUI holds meeting, INSO appoints president

The local edition of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) held a meeting under the leadership of national president Neeraj Kundan at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 on Saturday.

Kundan was in the city to oversee the party’s preparation for the forthcoming Panjab University Student Council elections. Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and NSUI leaders Hussain Sultania, Sachin Galav, Manoj Lubana, Pardeep Gujjar, Rahul Singh, Nikhil Narmeta attended the meeting.

INSO appoints Divyanshu Gulati as party prez

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) national president Pradeep Deswal also approved some appointments in the party’s PU unit for the forthcoming student council elections at PU.

While Divyanshu Gulati of UBS has been appointed party president, Amarkant Pradhan of UIET has been appointed at campus president and Amit Kumar as campus in-charge. Bhupesh Yadav of defence studies has been appointed vice-chairperson.