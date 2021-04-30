PU seeks permission from 7 Punjab districts for senate polls

Panjab University has sought permission from seven district administrations of Punjab where polling booths are to be set up for May 3 (Monday) polls.

The polling for the constituencies of principals and staff of technical and professional colleges is scheduled to be held on Monday. The university has written to seven district administrations seeking permission for gathering of more than 10 people at the polling booths. The varsity has also requested the administrations to facilitate the movement of polling parties from Chandigarh to respective polling stations on May 2 and their return on May 3.

The communication has been sent to Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Muktsar, Moga and Nawanshahr. The contestants of both the constituencies have been informed about the development. For both the constituencies, 28 polling booths each will be set up.

According to Covid-19 guidelines issued by Punjab government earlier this month, prior approval of the district administration is needed for all gatherings of more than 10 persons.

According to the communication issued by the varsity to contestants on Thursday, the election scheduled on Monday will be subject to the approval of district administrations from Punjab.

The university has already deferred the election of six members for PU senate from faculties’ constituencies to May 19, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 26.

Who are the candidates

Ten candidates from both the constituencies are in fray, which have over 800 eligible voters. Three members are elected to PU senate from the constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges, for which there are five candidates, including Neetu Ohri, principal, Guru Nanak College of Education, Malerkotla Road, Ludhiana and Sandeep Kataria, principal, Saint Sahara College of Education, Ferozepur Road, Muktsar.

The other three candidates are Sarabjit Kaur, principal, Guru Ram Dass BEd College, Jalalabad (W), Fazilka; Savita Kansal, principal, Brahmrishi Yoga Training College, Sector 19 A, Chandigarh and Tarlok Bandhu, principal, Khalsa College of Education, Muktsar.

For the election of three members to PU senate from the constituency of staff of technical and professional colleges, the candidates include Gurmit Singh, who is an assistant professor at Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana and Neeru Malik, assistant professor, Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36-B, Chandigarh, among others.

The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of Panjab University in which 47 members are elected from various constituencies. The four-year term of senate ended on October 31 last year. While the elections were scheduled to start in August last year, these were postponed twice by V-C Raj Kumar due to the pandemic.