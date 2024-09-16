Pulwama: A key battleground as NC eyes victory in PDP strong hold

Constituency watch: Pulwama: In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the Pulwama and it’s adjoining areas witnessed good polling and Waheed ur Rehman Para, who was PDP’s pick from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, took a lead from this assembly segment. (HT File)

Pulwama is one of the most watched constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir’s political landscape. Situated in south Kashmir, the constituency has been dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 2022 and the National Conference (NC) is making an effort to wrest control from the PDP.

This time PDP has fielded one of its most promising youth leaders Waheed ur Rehman Para, who is contesting his first assembly election. The NC has resorted faith on former minister, Mohammad Khalil Band, who was once the prominent PDP leader but left party to join the NC.

The constituency has a history of violence, including the attack on CRPF bus in February 2019 which left 40 jawans dead at Lethpora on the National highway which changed J&K’s political landscape. The district also has witnessed many encounters.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the Pulwama and it’s adjoining areas witnessed good polling and Waheed ur Rehman Para, who was PDP’s pick from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, took a lead from this assembly segment. Now could the young politician repeat the feat again will be known on the day of counting.

Para seeks votes for the work which his party has done in the last 20 years especially the construction of road networks, AIIMS, and other developmental projects. “Apart from development works which our party has done, I used to educate voters how their dignity matters for the party,” said Para, 34. “I am hopeful the way in which people of my constituency trusted me in Lok Sabha polls they will again vote for me in assembly polls,” said Para who was elected as the DDC member from Pulwama in 2020 but wasn’t allowed to take oath despite court orders. Para also spend one year in jail on UAPA charges, however, he was released after court gave him a bail.

His slogans, ‘Jail Ka Badla Vote Say’ (Vote will revenge of Jail) is now famous across Kashmir. “He (Waheed) is the most promising leader of Kashmir. He is young, educated and always available to people. We support him for his true dedication,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a businessman of Pulwama town. “We have chosen PDP thrice and will again give party chance due to its promising candidate,” he added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Para ran a high-octane campaign for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, though he lost to NC candidate but he got near about two lakh votes which was in itself a big achievement especially when PDP was trying for its revival after dozens of its senior leaders left the party.

National Conference is also gaining ground in the constituency as it’s rallies and meetings also attract good crowd.

“Unlike last elections this time it will be a tough contest as NC rallies and meetings are attracting good crowd both young and old. The only challenge for NC is that PDP candidate is highly qualified and active who is known to everyone in J&K,” said Showkat Ahmad a resident Tahab village.

National Conference which has won this seat last time in 1996, this time has given ticket to two-time former legislator and minister Mohammad Khalil Band, who left PDP in 2019 and since then is affiliated with the NC. Recently, NC got a short in arm when chairman district development council Bari Andrabi resigned from the PDP and joined the National Conference after he was denied ticket by the PDP. “The NC seeks votes on various issues especially restoration of Article 370, the development and it’s political legacy,” said Mohammad Khalil Band. “Currently people of my constituency and across south Kashmir want to bring NC in power and as a candidate I am receiving overwhelming support from people, especially in the town and urban pockets,” he said.