Punjab: 13 shooters among 19 Pinda gang members arrested
In a major bust, the Jalandhar rural police on Friday claimed to have unearthed an extortion and arms smuggling racket with the arrest of 13 shooters and six other men owing allegiance to the Palwinder Singh Pinda gang.
Police reportedly also seized 11 weapons, two vehicles and foreign currency worth ₹8 lakh from those arrested during an operation that lasted for three weeks and came close on the heels of singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder that has led to a crackdown on gangsters operating in Punjab.
“Palwinder Singh, alias Pinda, is the kingpin of the gang involved in extortion and arms smuggling, and was handling the operations with the help of Greece-based Paramjit, alias Pamma,” said Swapan Sharma, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Jalandhar Rural, while addressing the media on Friday.
Pinda, a Jalandhar-based gangster who was arrested in 2016 for allegedly hatching the Nabha jailbreak conspiracy, is said to be a former close aide of gangster Vicky Gounder, one of the six prisoners to escape from the high-security jail who was gunned down in a police encounter in Rajasthan in 2018. Pamma is an alleged Khalistani terrorist.
The 13 arrested shooters have been identified as Sunil Masih (main shooter), Ravinder Ravi, Pradeep Singh, Manjinder Singh, Sukhman Singh, Sandeep, Major Singh, Aprail Singh, Balwinder, Salinder Singh, Satpal Singh, Devinderpal Singh, and Satwant Singh. “All are trained in weapons handling and are history-sheeters, facing over 24 cases of heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and arms smuggling, across Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, and Bathinda,” said the SSP.
The six other men, who were arrested for harbouring and providing logistics support to the shooters, have been identified as Amarjeet, Balbir Masih, Erik, Badal, Harwinder Singh, and Bachittar Singh. Police have also recovered eleven weapons, including seven .32 bore pistols, three .315 bore pistols and one .315 bore gun, besides a Toyota Innova and Mahindra XUV 500 and foreign currency amounting to ₹8 lakh from their possession.
“The gang has been active for the past six years and was involved in organised extortion, armed highway robbery, land mafia, and weapon smuggling from Madhya Pradesh. Of the 19 men arrested, at least 12 were wanted in eight criminal cases,” said the SSP, adding that with the arrests, police have also cracked three blind cases of murder, extortion and highway robbery that occurred in Jalandhar and Bathinda.
-
Farmers protest against Agnipath scheme across Punjab
In response to the nationwide call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers owing allegiance to various organisations in Punjab on Friday staged protests against the Union Government's Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces. No untoward incident was reported. In Bathinda, Ekta Ugrahan and Sidhupur factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Union held separate dharnas outside the district administrative complex. The entrance to the secretariat was sealed by the police.
-
One more key accused arrested in Bihar PSC question leak case
The special investigation team of the economic offence unit of the Bihar police on Friday arrested one more key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of the Bihar public service commission's (BPSC) 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said. According to EoU officials, the accused, identified as Shakti Kumar, was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
-
CBI probe should be ordered in ‘rare and exceptional cases’: HC
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that the Central Bureau of Investigation should be entrusted with a probe into a criminal case in “rare and exceptional cases” so as to not unnecessarily burden it with routine matters, as it dismissed a plea seeking an inquiry by the CBI into an FIR in a cheating case.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala’s SYL strikes chord, calls to protect Punjab’s river waters
With more than 18.5 million (1.85 crore) views in 24 hours, slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song SYL, which that talks about the deep-rooted controversial issues of Punjab, was trending as the number one video globally on YouTube on Friday evening. The song, which was released from Moose Wala's official YouTube account at 6pm on Thursday, has got 2.5 million (25 lakh) likes on the online video sharing website.
-
Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress, Left after SC upholds clean chit to PM Modi
HT Correspondent Former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed the Congress and Left parties after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given by the court-appointed special investigation team to the then chief minister Narendra Modi and others while ruling out a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots.
