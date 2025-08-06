Punjab: 15 injured, 6 critically burnt in Dhanaula temple kitchen fire

At least 15 people were injured, six of them seriously, in a fire that broke out at a temple in Dhanaula on Tuesday evening, police said. The blaze was triggered by a diesel-fueled furnace during preparation of community meal (langar), said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh. Police officials at the mishap spot in Dhanaula, Barnala, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 7 pm at Hanuman Mandir in Barnewala village when a cook accidentally spilled diesel into a vat of hot cooking oil while refueling the furnace, the DSP said. The resulting fire spread rapidly, causing chaos among volunteers preparing the meal.

“Six individuals sustained 70% to 80% burns and were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot,” said DSP Singh. Other injured are receiving treatment at the community health centres in Barnala and Dhanaula. They are reported to be in a stable condition.

Doctor Jaspinderjit Kaur, posted at the Dhanaula community health centre, said that apart from the six patients who were referred to the Faridkot facility, two others were sent to the Barnala civil hospital.

Of the 15 injured, eight were men and seven were women, all of whom were volunteering at the temple at the time. The temple’s head priest immediately called emergency services, and responders from the fire department and police, assisted by temple staff using fire extinguishers, were able to control the blaze before it spread further.

The DSP added that the government would bear the cost of treatment for all injured individuals, in accordance with administrative policy. An investigation is being carried out, the police said.