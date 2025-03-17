Menu Explore
Punjab: 2 dead, 10 hurt in Ropar mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 17, 2025 07:58 AM IST

Hailing from Manewal village in Machhiwara of Ludhiana district, the victims were returning from Anandpur Sahib after particpating in Hola Mohalla event

Two devotees were killed and over 10 others injured when a tractor-trolley, returning from Anandpur Sahib’s Holla Mohalla event, overturned near Ropar on Saturday night. Around 30 people were in the tractor-trolley at the time of the mishap. The deceased, identified as nambardar Gobind Singh, 55, and Dhara Singh, 60, were cousins, hailing from Manewal village in Machhiwara.

Deceased Gobind Singh who was driving the tractor-trolley
According to devotees, Gobind Singh took over 30 devotees from his village to pay obeisance at Anandpur Sahib on March 14. After performing prayers in various gurdwaras, they were returning when the accident occurred late Saturday night. Due to slippery road conditions caused by light rain, the tractor lost balance and veered onto the pavement. Gobind Singh and Dhara Singh, who were seated on the tractor, suffered fatal injuries, while over 10 others sustained injuries.

Villagers rushed to the scene after the mishap. Dhara Singh’s last rites were performed while Gobind Singh’s funeral is scheduled for Monday. The deceased were farmers.

Three devotees suffered serious injuries while others were discharged after receiving primary medical care.

The villagers said the deceased had been leading groups of devotees to Holla Mohalla for the past two decades.

