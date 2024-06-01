Punjab: AAP activist shot dead in Ajnala on poll eve

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly shot dead an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activist and left four others injured in Ajnala, police said on Saturday. Two motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activist and left four others injured at Ajnala late on Friday. (Representational photo)

The assailants fled the spot at Lakhuwal village in Ajnala after committing the murder on Friday night, police said.

The incident took place when a group of people were sitting outside a house, Ajnala police station SHO Balbir Singh said, adding the two motorcycle-borne assailants came suddenly and opened indiscriminate fire on the gathering.

One person, who was later identified as Deepinder Singh, alias Deepu, died in the firing, he said and added he had recently joined the AAP.

Four others were injured in the incident, the police official said.

The SHO said investigation is on to identify the accused.

Polling is underway in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat in the seventh and final phase of parliamentary elections on Saturday.