Punjab: Bains must support resolution of Sikh issues, says jathedar

Akal Takht’s officiating jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday asked Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains to support the resolution of issues concerning Sikhs and not interfere in their internal affairs. Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

His statement came days after Bains raised in the Punjab assembly the issue of the removal of three jathedars (head of clergy) by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

In a statement, Giani Gargaj mentioned he was pleased that Bains considered himself a part of the ‘panth’ (community). However, the statement he made in the assembly pertained to an internal Sikh matter that would be decided by the ‘Khalsa Panth’ itself and not the House, he said.

The SGPC president has already sought suggestions from the Sikh community and organisations on the rules pertaining to jathedars, Giani Gargaj said.

“If Harjot Singh Bains considers himself a part of the ‘panth’, he should understand the appropriate forum for raising ‘panthic’ issues and share any suggestions through the proper channels,” he said.

He said he requested Bains to ensure construction of the road connecting the two takhts from Garhshankar to Sri Anandpur Sahib. He noted that a Sikh organisation — Kar Sewa Qila Anandgarh Sahib — with support of the Sangat, was constructing about 10 km of the road which is the responsibility of the government. The jathedar asked Bains to raise issues such as the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) in the assembly.

The SGPC had removed Giani Raghbir Singh as the Akal Takht jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib jathedar last month. In February, Giani Harpreet Singh was relieved of his duties as jathedar of the Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.