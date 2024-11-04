Punjab: Bathinda farmers question DC, SSP about ‘shortage’ of machines

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray and senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal faced tough questions from farmers during their visit to local villages on Sunday. Some farmers claimed that using super-seeders had resulted in pest attacks on their fields last year. (HT File.)

The officials were touring the villages to check stubble burning when they were surrounded by farmers. The farmers claimed there was a shortage of stubble management machines, to which, the DC replied that there was enough available.

Farmers also claimed that marginal farmers were not getting support, to which, the DC said they have appointed teams for it, and he would ensure they get help.

One farmer also questioned Parray about not receiving Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) despite paying the fee for it.

“We visited Bhagi Bander and surrounding villages after fire incidents were reported. Farmers have raised some issues, but these were mostly speculations. Last year, some fields were affected by pests in some areas, which they claimed was due to the use of super-seeder machines. The machines had nothing to do with the machines,” said Parray.