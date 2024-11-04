Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Bathinda farmers question DC, SSP about ‘shortage’ of machines

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Nov 04, 2024 07:36 AM IST

The officials were touring the villages to check stubble burning when they were surrounded by farmers who claimed there was a shortage of stubble management machines

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray and senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal faced tough questions from farmers during their visit to local villages on Sunday.

Some farmers claimed that using super-seeders had resulted in pest attacks on their fields last year. (HT File.)
Some farmers claimed that using super-seeders had resulted in pest attacks on their fields last year. (HT File.)

The officials were touring the villages to check stubble burning when they were surrounded by farmers. The farmers claimed there was a shortage of stubble management machines, to which, the DC replied that there was enough available.

Farmers also claimed that marginal farmers were not getting support, to which, the DC said they have appointed teams for it, and he would ensure they get help.

Some farmers claimed that using super-seeders had resulted in pest attacks on their fields last year.

One farmer also questioned Parray about not receiving Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) despite paying the fee for it.

“We visited Bhagi Bander and surrounding villages after fire incidents were reported. Farmers have raised some issues, but these were mostly speculations. Last year, some fields were affected by pests in some areas, which they claimed was due to the use of super-seeder machines. The machines had nothing to do with the machines,” said Parray.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //