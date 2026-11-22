Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Punjab have accused the Bihar government of hurting Sikh sentiments following its decision to name the Kachchi Dargah–Bidupur six-lane bridge as ‘Nitish Setu’ after former chief minister Nitish Kumar, despite an earlier proposal to dedicate it to Guru Gobind Singh. Cheema termed the reversal of the earlier proposal deeply hurtful and an unfortunate politicisation of the Sikh Guru’s legacy. (HT File) more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge, along with other development projects in Vaishali, Bihar, on Saturday.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, vidhan sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal have urged the Bihar government to reconsider its decision and retain the name of the 10th Sikh Guru. They have also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to inaugurate the bridge under its present name.

Cheema termed the reversal of the earlier proposal deeply hurtful and an unfortunate politicisation of the Sikh Guru’s legacy. “If the Bihar government wishes to honour Nitish Kumar, it can find a hundred other ways to do so. However, going back on a proposal to honour Guru Gobind Singh is unacceptable,” he said, urging PM Modi to intervene in the matter.

Sandhwan said the earlier proposal to name the bridge after the 10th Sikh Guru had been initiated in response to public demand. He said the bridge should retain the proposed name, adding that there were several other ways to honour Nitish Kumar.

Dhaliwal termed the decision an insult to Sikh sentiments, pointing out that the ₹4,300-crore bridge was located near Takht Sri Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh. He urged the PM to intervene and appealed to Akal Takht, SGPC and other Sikh organisations to take up the matter.

Pawan Khera shares govt document for naming it after 10th Sikh Guru

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday also questioned the Bihar government’s decision to rename the bridge as “Nitish Setu” after the Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar instead of Guru Gobind Singh.

In a post on X, Khera criticised the state government, raising questions about why the process was being conducted in a way that hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

The Congress leader also shared an official document issued earlier by Bihar’s road construction department, which carries a noting on a non-official resolution moved by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to name the bridge after Guru Gobind Singh.

He further alleged that by renaming the six-lane bridge as ‘Nitish Setu’, the BJP was attempting to push the former Bihar CM out of the mainstream politics. “The bridge, which was to be named after the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, is now being named after Nitish Kumar. Why is this being done in a way that tramples on the sentiments of the Sikh community? Doing in his (Nitish’) lifetime what should be done after his death also raises the question: why is Nitish Kumar Ji being pushed out of the political mainstream in such a hurry,” he asked.

(With agency inputs)