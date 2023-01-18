Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pak drone in Gurdaspur

Punjab: BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pak drone in Gurdaspur

Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:58 PM IST

BSF team recovers four China-made pistols along with eight magazines and 47 bullet rounds from packet dropped in field on outskirts of Uncha Takala village

The four China-made pistols and ammunition recovered from a packet dropped by a Pakistani drone near Uncha Takala village along the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district late on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
ByAnil Sharma

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized four China-made pistols along with eight magazines and 47 bullet rounds that were dropped by a drone on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village along the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district late on Tuesday night.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On the intervening foggy night of January 17 and 18, a BSF team deployed on the outskirts of Uncha Takala village heard the humming sound of a suspected drone coming from Pakistan. In a prompt action, the BSF personnel fired towards the direction of the sound of the suspected drone. During firing, the party also heard the sound of something being dropped nearby.”

A search of the area revealed a packet with wooden base in a field. The packet contained the four China-made pistols and ammunition.

