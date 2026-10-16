Punjab: CBI widens probe, seeks govt files on postings, projects

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has widened its probe into the alleged corruption case involving former Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and five others, seeking records spanning government policies, officers’ transfers and postings, infrastructure projects, recruitments and arms licence applications. The CBI has sought files relating to foodgrain labour and cartage policies for 2024, transfer policies for 2023-24 and 2024-25. (HT File)

The agency, which is examining the allegations following a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), sought the records from the Punjab government in a communication sent on October 12. Officials privy to the probe said several departments had already furnished the information, while others were taking time to compile the details sought.

The CBI has sought files relating to foodgrain labour and cartage policies for 2024, transfer policies for 2023-24 and 2024-25, and records of transfers and postings of officers processed by the government.

Licensing, projects under scrutiny

The CBI request also covers licensing and infrastructure-related decisions. The agency is reviewing how Verka bought its SAP user licenses, the terms of the licensing agreement signed with SAP, and changes made to distributors within the animal husbandry and dairy development department.

The agency has further sought records pertaining to Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) work for the New Khanna City extension by Hitech Developers and Builders, records relating to RKM Housing Ltd from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) clearance for Chandigarh Group of Colleges.

Files concerning Escon Primera, a group housing project in Zirakpur, have also been sought.

Officials said these issues also figured in the ED probe, which examined the alleged role of Ghuman and others in influencing or manipulating government policies and decisions.

Recruitment, appointments and arms licences

The CBI has sought files relating to the recruitment of assistant town planners by the Punjab Public Service Commission and certain matters handled by the department of rehabilitation and disaster management.

Significantly, the agency has sought the file concerning Ghuman’s appointment as OSD to the chief minister, besides records relating to the appointment/installation of Jitin Kumar Gohal, alias Raja, as production manager in the Chief Minister’s Office.

It has also sought records concerning arms licence applications of several individuals, including Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board chairman Gagandeep Singh Kaku Ahluwalia and another OSD to the chief minister, Dr Romi Raja Mahajan.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) KL Moses is coordinating the CBI’s requisition with the state government, officials said.

Five named in CBI case summoned today

On October 5, the CBI registered a case against Ghuman and five others — Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal, Dr Romi Mahajan, Bir Devinder and Khanna-based businessman RS Nagra — following directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court. The agency subsequently conducted searches at multiple locations.

Officials said the agency has summoned the Gohal brothers, Dr Romi Mahajan, Bir Devinder and RS Nagra for questioning on Friday.

Ghuman, meanwhile, has yet to appear before the agency despite being summoned twice over the past week. The CBI issued the notices by pasting them on his premises and sending them by e-mail. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier said his OSD was ready to join the investigation if he received a summons from the CBI through the proper channel.

Following the summons, the Punjab government moved the Supreme Court, challenging the CBI FIR. While refusing to stay the FIR or halt the investigation, the court on Monday directed the agency not to take any coercive action.

Subsequently, the ED, taking cognisance of the CBI FIR, registered a money-laundering case against Ghuman and his associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The CBI is also likely to question IAS and IPS officers whose names figured in the ED probe. Alleged conversations and chats between some of the accused have brought the role of several officers under the CBI’s scanner, officials said.

The agency has been asked to submit its investigation report before the high court by December 4.