Punjab: Charuni, Phogat meet Dallewal at Khanauri

Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and Congress MLA from Julana Vinesh Phogat met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been staging an indefinite hunger strike for the last 20 days, at the Khanouri border on Sunday, and inquired about his health. Farmers prepare food at their protest site at Shambhu border in Patiala district on Sunday. (PTI)

Charuni, the president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), has been away from the ongoing protests since February and has indicated his willingness to join it.

The wrestler-turned-politician said the country is facing an “emergency-like situation” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address peasants’ issues instead of giving speeches.

Speaking to the media, Phogat said, “Dallewal ji is fighting for the farming community and his life is at risk.”

“Dallewal ji’s kidney is not functioning and despite that, he is sitting on a hunger strike for farmers. I urge the people from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and other states to join the farmers’ stir. The PM delivers big speeches but now he has to do some work instead of giving big speeches. There is an emergency-like situation in the country,” she added.

She further said farmers from her constituency will reach in large numbers at Khanauri border from Monday. Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala said he will visit the Khanauri border on Monday to meet Dallewal. He said the INLD has always stood by the farmers and if they need any support from their workers, they will always support them.

It is worth mentioning that Chautala resigned from the post of MLA during the 2020-21 farmer’s struggle. His party currently has two MLAs in the present house.