Punjab clinches top spot in National Achievement Survey
Ludhiana: Punjab has emerged as the top performer among states in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 report released by the education ministry on Wednesday.
NAS is a national-level assessment survey conducted to obtain information about the learning achievement of students. It is useful for chalking out new educational policies.
A total of 34,1,158 students from 1,18,274 government, government aided, central government and recognised private schools across the country participated in the NAS-2021 examination held on November 12 last year. Besides, 5,26, 824 teachers across the nation also took the exam.
Punjab got the highest mean score for subjects across classes 3, 5, 8 and 10. Mean scores are average of the total marks that all students got in the particular subject.
A total of 1,17,601 students and 16,972 teachers from 3,656 schools in Punjab participated in the NAS. While the average performance of class 3 students in language across the country was rated at 323 mean score out of total 500, Punjab students scored 355. In mathematics, Punjab class 3 students got the highest 339 average performance score while the average national performance of students in the subject was 306.
In environmental studies, class 3 students of Punjab got 334 mean score against the national average of 307 points.
Similarly, class 5 students of Punjab schools scored a maximum average achievement score of 339 in language, 316 in mathematics and 310 in EVS as compared to national average score of 309, 284 and 284 in the respective subjects.
In class 8, Punjab bagged the highest 338 average achievement score in language as compared to the national average score of 302. In maths, the state bagged 297 points against 255 national average score, in science Punjab scored 287 mean score as compared to 250 national average score. In social science, Punjab got 288 average score as compared to 255 national points.
In class 10, Punjab students scored 288 points as compared to 260 national average points in modern Indian language. In Maths, Punjab scored 273 points as compared to 220 national average points and in science, the state bagged 254 score while the national average being 206. In social science, Punjab got 270 average points as compared to 231 national average score. In English, too, Punjab scored 330 points as compared to the national 277 average score.
The average achievement score of girls is significantly above that of the average score of boys in Punjab.
According to findings of the NAS, 54% Punjab students experienced anxiety and fear during Covid pandemic, 42% don’t have access to digital device at home and 8% teachers complained of inadequate toilet and drinking water facility in schools. According to teachers, 88% Punjab schools have adequate audio-visual resources, 90% have adequate libraries and 99% schools participate in sports activities.
Former Punjab education secretary, schools, Krishan Kumar, under whose supervision the preparations for the NAS were done in the state, congratulated the department for untiring efforts to bag the top spot in the country.
Ludhiana district education officer Jaswinder Kaur said: “It is a matter of pride for the state education department. The teachers’ fraternity along with the senior officials who backed us with adequate resources and the students deserve to celebrate the moment. We have once again proved that we have the best education system in the country”, Kaur said.
SP stages walk-out in UP assembly over price rise
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party staged a walk-out in the UP legislative assembly on Thursday, protesting over the increase in the price of essential commodities and petroleum products. The free distribution of ration and vaccination during the Covid pandemic had failed to provide respite to the people, sP MLA Manoj Pandey said. No deaths had been reported in the state due to hunger during the Covid pandemic, Sugarcane development minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said.
Conduct targeted searches in prisons: ADGP to jail superintendents
Additional director general of police (prisons) Varinder Kumar on Thursday issued directions to all jail superintendents, including carrying out targeted searches, especially of high-risk prisoners, following reports of frequent incidents of use of mobile phones inside jails and videos of inmates going viral, cautioning that such instances pose a threat to the security of the prisons. The jail superintendent Joginder Pal has been placed under suspension.
UP Budget 2022-23: Major facelift of Allahabad HC, Lucknow bench on cards
In the Finance Bill 2022-23, the state government has addressed the requirements of the legal fraternity with emphasis on subordinate judiciary. Taking a step in this direction, the government has proposed ₹705 crore for the construction work in Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench. The government has also proposed ₹100 crore in budget for its upcoming project, the UP National Law University in Prayagraj.
Eatery owner arrested for killing daughter’s boyfriend
PRAYAGRAJ: The Naini police on Thursday arrested an eatery owner in connection with the murder of his daughter's boyfriend and attempted murder of his daughter in the wee hours on Wednesday. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said body of Arunav Singh was found on the terrace of Sunil Mishra's house at Chak Hiranand under Naini police station while his daughter Ayushi was found critically injured and was admitted to SRN hospital for treatment.
‘Refrain from offering Friday namaz at Gyanvapi mosque’
VARANASI The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, appealed to the people on Thursday to offer Friday prayers in mosques in their localities. The appeal was made by joint secretary of the committee SM Yasin, citing the May 16 court order on the wuzukhana (ablution tank) where the 'Shivling' was ostensibly found. The wuzukhana is in a protected area now. Yasin said alternative arrangements were made for doing wuzu (ablutions).
