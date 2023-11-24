close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM announces 2-cr ex gratia for home guard jawan killed as Nihangs clash with cops

Punjab CM announces 2-cr ex gratia for home guard jawan killed as Nihangs clash with cops

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 24, 2023 09:02 AM IST

In a condolence message, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said Jaspal Singh died while performing his duty in Sultanpur Lodhi. He said of ₹2 crore, ₹1 crore will be given as ex gratia by the state government, whereas the remaining payment would be made by HDFC bank

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of home guards jawan Jaspal Singh who laid down his life in line of duty. The CM announced 2 crore as financial assistance to his family.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann

In a condolence message, Mann said Jaspal Singh died while performing his duty in Sultanpur Lodhi. He said of 2 crore, 1 crore will be given as ex gratia by the state government, whereas the remaining payment would be made by HDFC bank.

He said financial assistance to the family of Jaspal Singh is in consonance with the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of personnel from police and armed forces and their families. Mann hoped that this humble initiative by the state will go a long way in helping the aggrieved family on the one hand and securing their future on the other.

