Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to now hoist Tricolour in Patiala

In a last-minute change of venue, chief minister Bhagwant Mann will now unfurl the national flag on Republic Day in Patiala instead of Faridkot. Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: X)

As per the revised schedule issued by department of general administration on Thursday, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will unfurl the Tricolour at Faridkot, while cabinet minister Barinder Goyal, who was scheduled to hoist the national flag at Patiala, will now participate in the Mohali event.

Though administrative reasons were cited for venue shift, the change came hours after pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls near the Nehru Stadium, the venue for the January 26 function at Faridkot.

In a purported video, pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for this alleged act, while issuing threats to the Punjab. CM. Pannun had been designated as a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry under the anti-terror law.

Faridkot deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar said: “There is no security threat. The police have made appropriate arrangements. Due to administrative reasons, the CM’s venue has been shifted. The CM will visit the district in the coming days to inaugurate all the projects, which were scheduled to be launched on January 25-26.”

Apart from Nehru Stadium, pro-Khalistan graffiti was also found near the Faridkot railway station, despite the heavy security arrangements put in place for the CM’s visit to the town.

Faridkot superintendent of police (SP) Jasmeet Singh said: “The place where the graffiti was written was away from the Republic Day function venue. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and further investigations are under process.”

Mann, apart from participating in the Republic Day function, was also slated to lay the foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate new buildings at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and Civil Hospital in Faridkot.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, who is on the state’s tour to check law and order preparations ahead of January 26, said that the state police is fully geared to give a befitting reply to the anti-national forces.

Yadav, who was in Bathinda to review January 26 preparations, evaded giving a detailed reply to a sudden change in the CM’s Republic Day venue in light of SFJ’s threat and added that the state police are fully motivated and equipped to maintain peace and harmony.