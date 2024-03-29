Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife Dr Gurpreet blessed with daughter

Mohali “God has given the gift of a daughter. Both mother and the child are healthy,” Mann shared in a message in Punjabi on X. (HT photo)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a daughter at a private hospital in Mohali on Thursday.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Wednesday. Mann arrived at the hospital on Thursday morning.

Mann had married Dr Gurpreet Kaur on July 6, 2022, in Chandigarh, four months after taking oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022.

This is Mann’s third child as he has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage to Inderpreet Kaur. He divorced Inderpreet in 2015 and she along with the children, Seerat, 23, and Dilshan, 19, are based in the US.

During his Republic Day address in Ludhiana, Mann took the gathering by surprise when he announced that he and his wife were expecting a baby in March.

He urged people not to get sex determination tests done, saying: “I am also expecting a bundle of joy in my home in March. My wife is seven months pregnant. We’ve consciously chosen not to discover the gender and won’t do so in the future either. I urge everyone to avoid such practices.”

Kejriwal congratulates Mann

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on his newborn.

“Many congratulations to Mann sahab, he has been blessed with a daughter today,” Kejriwal said while being produced before the court in the Delhi excise policy case.

In a post on X, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha responded to Kejriwal’s message and wrote, “He got one opportunity to speak and he chose to congratulate his younger brother Bhagwant Mann on the arrival of his baby girl. This is Kejriwal — a brother, a true leader!”