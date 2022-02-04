Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Channi's nephew sent to ED custody till Feb 8
Punjab CM Channi's nephew sent to ED custody till Feb 8

Bhupinder Singh alias Honey was arrested late on Thursday night the ED officers in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state.
Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, being taken by the ED to a court on Friday.(PTI)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 04:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Punjab chief min Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, was on Friday sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 8 by a Jalandhar court.

Singh was arrested late on Thursday night the ED officers in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state. 

They said the Punjab CM's nephew was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after several hours of questioning at the agency's office in Jalandhar.

Punjab is set to vote for a new government on February 20. The Congress has accused the BJP government at the entre of misusing central agencies in the poll-bound state.

On January 18, the ED had conducted raids on the premises of Singh, his business partners and six miners in Mohali, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, and Pathankot. 

The agency had said it seized 10 crore and valuables from Singh and his partner  during the raids that had continued till January 19.

(With inputs from bureau)

