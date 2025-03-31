Punjab CM exhorts people to become integral part of anti-drug drive

Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday sought active support and cooperation from the state’s residents in transforming the ongoing campaign against drugs into a mass movement. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday sought active support and cooperation from the state’s residents in transforming the ongoing campaign against drugs into a mass movement.

In an audio message, the CM said the government has launched a major crackdown against drugs in the form of ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’. He unequivocally said that the curse of drugs spread its tentacles in the state due to patronisation of the previous regimes.

Mann said his government has started a crusade to make a drug-free Punjab for which no stone is being left unturned. He categorically said that this war can be only won with the proactive support of the common man. The state government has launched a WhatsApp helpline number 9779100200 for seeking the support of the people in this war. Mann asked the people to share any information pertaining to the drug smugglers operative in their area or city on this WhatsApp number.

He said the identity of the caller will be kept secret. He said fulsome support and cooperation of the people is imperative in this ambitious war against drugs due to which people should support this move in a big way.