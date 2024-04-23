Punjab: Cong fields women candidates from Hoshiarpur, Faridkot seats

Chandigarh : The Congress on Monday named two women candidates – Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot, both reserve seats – for the Lok Sabha elections. Congress candidates Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur and Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot.

With this, the party has declared eight candidates of the total 13 in Punjab. Nominees for Gurdaspur, Anandpur Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana and Ferozepur seats are yet to be announced.

The Congress has picked Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot ignoring sitting MP Mohammad Sadique. Sahoke , a former government schoolteacher, quit the job in 2013 and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and was elected as a zila parishad member. She also remained chairman of the zila parishad from 2013 to 2018. She also contested 2017 assembly polls on the SAD from Jagraon but lost.

Sahoke quit the SAD and joined Congress when she was denied ticket in the 2022 assembly polls.

Sahoke is pitted against the ruling AAP’s candidate and Punjabi actor Karamjit Anmol, BJP’s Hans Raj Hans and SAD’s Rajwinder Singh.

Party’s Hoshiarpur pick Yamini Gomar had shifted from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Congress 2016. She contested the 2014 polls from Hoshiarpur as the AAP nominee and stood third.

Gomar will be facing Anita Som Parkash, wife of sitting BJP MP Som Parkash, AAP’s Raj Kumar Chabbewal and SAD’s Sohan Singh Thandal.

Leader of opposition Partap Bajwa said the party has given tickets to the best candidates. He said the tickets for remaining five seats will be announced in due course.

The Congress had on April 14 released its first list of six candidates for Punjab. The party had fielded former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar, two sitting MPs Gujeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar and Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala and former MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu for the Bathinda.

Voting for all the 13 seats in Punjab will be held in the last round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls on June 1.